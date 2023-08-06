I'm not sure about this.

Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing James Ward-Prowse, but a deal costing around £40 million would be excessive for the club given their other squad needs.

Ward-Prowse, who excels at set pieces, may not be the right fit for Spurs' style of play and competition in midfield is already high.

If Ward-Prowse does leave Southampton, he should go to a club where he will instantly become a key player, rather than a squad filler.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to enter the race to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

According to the Daily Star, the Premier League side are interested in adding the midfielder to their ranks.

Ward-Prowse has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer.

But the 28-year-old featured for all 90 minutes in Russell Martin’s first competitive game in charge on Friday evening.

The Englishman started in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, to get the club’s Championship campaign off to a good start.

Should Southampton cash-in on James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for the Saints captain, but have reportedly given up their pursuit of Ward-Prowse after an improved bid around £30 million was rejected last week.

Now Spurs are preparing a potential offer to the Championship side for the player as Ange Postecoglou looks to improve his midfield options.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Southampton should hold firm in their valuation of Ward-Prowse amid Spurs interest…

Declan Harte

It has been claimed that Southampton want around £40 million for Ward-Prowse this summer.

West Ham were unable to match that asking price and now look to have moved on to other targets.

Tottenham have already signed James Maddison to their squad this window, paying Leicester £40 million for the playmaker.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be willing to spend as much on Ward-Prowse, who plays in a deeper role and is older than Maddison.

His set piece skills are unmatched by anyone in the Premier League, which does put an extra premium on his price tag.

But a deal costing that much wouldn’t be the smartest move for the north London club given the work that needs to be done on their squad elsewhere.

If Southampton do intend on cashing in on Ward-Prowse then perhaps a compromise closer to £35 million would be a fairer valuation of the player, as that is still a lot of money for the Saints to receive.

That is money that can be reinvested back into the squad in the final weeks of the window, which could help improve Martin’s squad overall.

However, if Southampton are happy to keep the Englishman, then Spurs should seek alternative targets as going beyond the £40 million mark would be excessive.

Chris Gallagher

I'm not sure about this.

Ward-Prowse is obviously a quality player, but he needs to pick his next club carefully as he wants to be playing regularly to earn a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. With that in mind, I don't think Spurs is the right fit.

Postecoglou plays a specific style of play, and the central midfielders will be very advanced, which may not be ideal for the Saints man. Plus, given the number of options Spurs have, which includes James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Giovani Lo Celso among others, they only need players who will definitely improve the XI, not squad fillers.

Therefore, if Ward-Prowse does move on, I think he should go to a club where he will instantly become a key player.

From Southampton's perspective, they've acted as they should. The midfielder is under contract, and the valutaion they've set is perfectly reasonable in today's market.

Ultimately, those interested clubs either need to pay up for move on.