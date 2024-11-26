Tottenham are considering a move for Burnley’s James Trafford in the January window as they look to bring in a new keeper following Guglielmo Vicario’s injury.

Ange Postecoglou’s side recorded an incredible 4-0 win at champions Man City on Saturday evening as they closed the gap on the top four.

However, it was a victory that came at a cost, as the club announced that Vicario had suffered a fractured ankle, which is expected to keep him ruled out for months.

That has left Spurs in a difficult position, as 36-year-old Fraser Forster will be number one for the foreseeable future.

Spurs interested in Burnley’s James Trafford

Whilst the former Celtic man is experienced, and has played at the highest level over the years, the reality is that he is past his best.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that TalkSPORT have revealed that the Londoners are monitoring Trafford as they try to strengthen in the New Year.

The report states that the England U21 international would also be keen on returning to the top-flight, having had a taste of it with Burnley last season.

The prospect of moving to Spurs is also sure to appeal, as Postecoglou’s men are still in the Europa League, as well as chasing a top four spot in the Premier League.

Burnley must stand firm on James Trafford valuation

This is nothing new for Burnley, as there was plenty of speculation surrounding Trafford in the summer, and there was talk that he wanted to leave as Newcastle pushed to bring him in.

But, the keeper obviously remained at Turf Moor, and he has been very good this season, with the Clarets’ success under Scott Parker built on the back of a solid defensive unit and clean sheets.

So, there’s no denying that selling Trafford in January would be a massive risk for Burnley as they try to win promotion to the Premier League.

With that in mind, it would need to take a ridiculous offer for Burnley to consider a sale, and given the potential of the 22-year-old, it would need to be a substantial sum. Whether Spurs will be able to reach those numbers remains to be seen, but Burnley must ensure they stand firm.

Of course, it’s a different story in the summer, but Spurs may not be willing to wait that long given Vicario’s injury.

James Trafford will be focused on Burnley

This is one to monitor in the New Year, but we’re reaching a critical period of the season, and there’s a lot of football to be played between now and the window opening, so Trafford won’t lose focus.

As outlined above, he has been very good in the current campaign, and he deserves huge credit for that, because he was heavily criticised for some of his performances last season.

Championship Table (As of 26/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 16 16 32 2 Sunderland 16 14 32 3 Sheffield United 16 12 32 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Brom 16 7 26

But, he has shown why he was so highly-rated, and he is a key part of this side that are pushing to reach the Premier League.

Burnley are back in action this evening when they host Coventry City as they try to close the gap on the top two.