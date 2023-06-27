Tottenham’s proposed move to sign James Maddison from Leicester City is unlikely to meet the £60 million valuation the Foxes hold on the player.

According to Give Me Sport, Spurs are unwilling to match the £60 million that Leicester have been holding out for in their negotiations for the playmaker.

The Premier League side are more likely to meet the £50 million mark, including with add-ons.

Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, and there is still optimism that a deal can be agreed.

What is the latest in the James Maddison transfer situation?

Tottenham are hoping to secure the signing of the 26-year-old in time for the club’s tour to Australia, which kicks-off on 18 July.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign the midfielder as he looks to make his mark on the Tottenham squad after taking charge in recent weeks.

It has been reported that Tottenham have taken the lead in the race to sign the Leicester player, amid competition from rivals Newcastle United.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship has led to a protracted transfer saga surrounding the future of the player.

Leicester rejected a £50 million offer for the player last summer from the Magpies, but are now looking likely to cash-in on Maddison in this transfer window.

Maddison has just one-year remaining on his current contract, which means the Foxes risk losing him as a free agent in 2024 unless a resolution is found.

It has also been reported that personal terms have been agreed with Spurs, with Maddison looking at a potential £175,000 a week contract.

How important is James Maddison to Leicester City?

Maddison has been a key figure for Leicester since signing from Norwich City in the summer of 2018.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, he has helped the club to consecutive top five finishes in the Premier League, as well as their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Despite the team suffering relegation last season, Maddison still kept a positive reputation intact, earning his place in the England squad at the recent World Cup.

Maddison contributed 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League as the Foxes finished 18th in the table.

Should Leicester accept a lower valuation for James Maddison?

A £50 million deal for Maddison would be a good one for Leicester all things considered.

Given he has just one year left on his current contract, the Foxes do not hold a strong negotiating position.

Relegation to the Championship has also weakened their hand, with financial issues forcing the club into selling key assets.

With personal terms now agreed, it is surely just a matter of time before Leicester and Spurs finalise this deal.