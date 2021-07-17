Tottenham urged to avoid potential Sheffield United transfer agreement

Former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Graham Roberts has urged his former side to steer clear from any move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, in an interview with Football FanCast.

Ramsdale, 23, has been the subject of interest from Spurs, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal this summer following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League.

Although his current side finished at the foot of the top division last term, the goalkeeper was one of the South Yorkshire side’s shining lights, especially in the second half of the season.

With Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope forced to miss this year’s European Championships, Ramsdale was called up to Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the tournament, a great reward for the Englishman who endured a tough season with his domestic side.

And despite narrowly missing out to West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson – the latter pulled out of the tournament after the first group game – giving Ramsdale the chance to be involved in the England camp as they reached the final.

With the tournament now over, the Blades are bracing themselves for multiple bids for the goalkeeper, although the 23-year-0ld has reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side ahead of the next campaign.

Tottenham are one of the sides likely to be lining up an offer for the goalkeeper with Joe Hart and Hugo Lloris approaching the end of their playing careers – but club legend Graham Roberts has advised against this move in an interview with Football FanCast and has suggested alternative targets to pursue.

He said: “He’s young. I’m not so sure. Me personally, I would have gone for the lad (Nick) Pope; I think he’s a better goalie.

“I think the lad at West Brom (Sam Johnstone) is a better goalie. So those two I think are ahead of Ramsdale.”

The Verdict:

According to the Sheffield Star, officials at Bramall Lane are preparing to ask interested sides to pay £40m for Ramsdale, a hefty fee for someone who joined from AFC Bournemouth last summer for less than half that price.

Because the 23-year-old is committed to the cause as well, it would be a very difficult deal to get done despite being a shrewd one because of his age and the room there is for improvement.

On the other hand, Sam Johnstone only has one year left on his deal at The Hawthorns and with West Brom also back in the Championship, Tottenham are much more likely to get a cheaper deal for the 28-year-old who impressed England’s goalkeeping coach at the Euros.

Nick Pope would also be a good option as a fantastic shot-stopper. His kicking and ability to play it out from the back would be the only concern for manager Nuno Espirito Santo.