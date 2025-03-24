Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a £38m transfer bid for Sunderland's Chris Rigg during the international break, according to Fichajes.

That offer far exceeds what West Ham United are willing to pay, with Graham Potter's side eyeing a £10m move for the teenager, as per The Sun (print edition; 23 March, page 55).

The report by the tabloid indicates that the Black Cats are looking for around £20m for the midfielder, meaning Spurs have bid significantly above his valuation.

Spurs to steal march on West Ham for Chris Rigg

Rigg is one of several Sunderland players linked with a summer move away from the club and looks set to be one of their most in-demand talents.

On Sunday, it was revealed by The Sun that the Hammers are interested in a potential move for the 17-year-old but are seeking a deal for half of the player's asking price.

Furthermore, the report claims that the Hebburn-born youngster is eager to play in the Premier League to further his development.

That potential deal would almost certainly not be entertained by the Wearsiders, considering Rigg's substantial potential and the stature of clubs already linked with his services.

However, reports that Spurs have bid almost double the player's valuation suggest that Ange Postecoglou's side are serious admirers of Rigg.

Tottenham have shown that they are keen to acquire young English talent and paid around £30m to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer and also spent £25 to secure French Under-21 international Wilson Odobert.

The North London outfit's bid for Rigg shows that they are set on following on from last summer's transfer strategy and consider the teenager a serious talent.

Sunderland will find it hard to resist Spurs' bid

Sunderland are braced for a host of bids for their talented young squad and failure to secure promotion looks set to spell the end of Rigg's future at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder enjoyed an emphatic start to the season and, after securing his place in Regis Le Bris' starting eleven, he went on to play a key role in the club's early season form.

Although recent performances have not been up to scratch, it has been a phenomenal season for the 17-year-old, who has four goals and one assist to his name so far.

The club are in a strong selling position, considering he has over two years remaining on his current contract and the fact he seems extremely happy on Wearside.

However, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and co will have a decision to make if reports of Spurs' bid are true and a fee of £38m may well be too hard to resist.

Rigg is an academy product, meaning however much he is sold for will be deemed pure profit for the club and the reported figure seems like a fair price.

Of course, some will argue that the club should be seeking closer to £50m for the midfielder, but £38 for a Championship player would be hard to turn down.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Championship statistics for Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 4 Assists 1 Accurate passes per game 18.7 (80%) Big chances created 4 Total duels won 4.1 (46%)

If reports of Tottenham's bid are true, then the Black Cats are going to find it extremely difficult to hold on to Rigg unless they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

However, considering how many clubs have been linked with the teenager, their £38 bid could be about to be blown out of the water.