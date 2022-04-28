Tottenham trio emerge on QPR’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window

QPR are in talks with multiple Tottenham Hotspur players ahead of summer moves, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that Troy Parrott, Kion Etete and Harvey White are three of the names on QPR’s list, with the two clubs forming a good relationship over the years.

Parrott has netted eight goals and has provided a further seven assists on loan at MK Dons this season, with the R’s believing that the 20-year-old could make the step up to Championship football.

Etete, started the season on loan with Northampton Town, with his productive stint in League Two earning him a move to Cheltenham Town in League One.

White, also 20, was linked with the Championship and League One clubs in January, however, nothing eventually came to fruition.

The verdict

The likes of Luke Amos, Aramide Oteh and Charlie Owens have all joined the Championship outfit from the North London club in quite recent seasons, with the two clubs appearing to form a good working relationship, something that makes the possibility of the R’s securing deals for the aforementioned trio that little bit higher.

All three are exciting prospects who have shown excellent progress through their academy years at Tottenham, and during their respective loan stints away from Spurs.

Ultimately, the R’s are likely to face competition for all three, with it benign surprise if interest resurfaces for White.

Etete and Parrott have both impressed in League One this season, and rising at an exponential rate, second-tier clubs are likely to join the orca when summer comes around.