Tottenham are hopeful of securing a deal to sign James Maddison this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are confident of winning the race for the midfielder following Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the 26-year-old, with several Premier League clubs being linked with a move for the playmaker.

However, Tottenham believe they have the best chance of signing Maddison.

Should Leicester City cash-in on James Maddison this summer?

Maddison has been a key figure at the King Power Stadium since signing from Norwich City in the summer of 2018.

In five seasons in the Premier League, the English international has consistently been an important part of the first team squad, making over 30 league appearances in each campaign.

He has contributed 43 goals and 32 assists for the Foxes in the league in that period, while also helping the club to an FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But relegation from the top flight could spell the end of his time with Leicester, with Dean Smith leading the team to an 18th place finish.

A squad overhaul may be on the cards at Leicester if the likes of Maddison do depart, with Harvey Barnes also reportedly of interest to a number of top flight sides.

A number of players are also set to depart as free agents following the end of this season, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans all seemingly heading for the exit door.

Can Tottenham win the race to sign James Maddison?

Maddison is believed to be a priority target for Tottenham, even though a new manager or director of football has yet to be appointed.

Spurs are hoping they can agree terms with the player while also negotiating a reasonable fee with Leicester.

It has been reported that a £40 million figure is being touted in order to secure his future.

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

Given Spurs have yet to appoint a new manager or director of football, it is hard to say yet whether Maddison will be a good fit.

Tottenham don’t quite have a player in the mould of Maddison, so it will be interesting to see how he would work in the current squad.

It could be a sign of a tactical shift for Spurs, but it could also mean that Maddison’s role in the team could be different to during his time at Leicester.

With uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane and Dujan Kulusevski’s future at White Hart Lane, it is possible to see how Maddison could fit in helping to replace either figure in the team.