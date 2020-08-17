Tottenham transfer movements quash Derby County and West Brom’s hopes of agreement

Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are set to miss out on the signing of Joe Hart this summer, with the goalkeeper on the verge of joining Tottenham on a free transfer.

Hart’s home has been Burnley over the course of the last couple of Premier League seasons, but his game time has been inconsistent due to the excellence of Nick Pope.

However, he’s now set for a move back to a ‘top-six’ Premier League club in the form of Tottenham, with Sky Sports reporting that the former Manchester City and England No.1 will undergo a medical today.

Football Insider had previously noted how Derby were looking to solve their goalkeeping issues with the signing of Hart, who would link up with former England skipper, Wayne Rooney, who has been part of the starting line-up at Pride Park since January.

Reports from elsewhere had suggested that West Brom were keen on adding the 33-year-old to their squad ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic led the Baggies to automatic promotion last season, with Albion finishing runners-up to Leeds United after 46 games.

They will go up against Tottenham and Hart next season in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Hart is getting a decent move here, but it is, of course, a blow to both Derby and West Brom.

Whether they were that determined to sign the goalkeeper is unknown, but both could have benefitted from his experience in the goalkeeping department ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, particularly Derby.

Phillip Cocu has a real headache their, with Kelle Roos unconvincing and a new No.1 needed this summer.

