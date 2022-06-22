Tottenham told how much it will cost to sign 21-year-old from Middlesbrough

Tottenham are set to resume talks with Middlesbrough over the potential signing of Djed Spence.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are hoping to secure the full back as Antonio Conte’s fourth summer signing of the transfer window.

It is believed that a £16 million agreement will need to be reached between the clubs before Boro consider selling Spence this summer.

But a £15 million deal with add-ons included on top could also be a potential area for negotiation as the exciting 21-year old looks to push for a move to the Premier League.

Initial talks stalled because Spurs were unable to match the £15 million that Boro want as a minimum fee.

Spence was sent out on loan 12 months ago as Neil Warnock did not see a place for him in his team.

But his performances for Nottingham Forest made him one of the team’s best players as they captured promotion under Steve Cooper.

With only one year left on his contract at the Riverside, Middlesbrough are now looking to cash-in on that good form for the Reds.

While Forest were said to be interested in a permanent move, it now appears likely that the England underage international will now make the switch to White Hart Lane.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have negotiated this deal well so far by not caving into Spurs’ tactics to try drive the price down.

The club is holding firm on the £15 million minimum fee that they want to receive and could yet earn more through possible add-ons.

Spence has also earned his move to a top flight club with his performances in the Championship in the last season.

Spurs are an exciting project for him to potentially join, so this could be a deal that ultimately works out for all parties involved if it goes through.