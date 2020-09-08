Tottenham to field bid from EFL club for player Mourinho wants to get rid of

Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth have launched a move to sign Tottenham outcast Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is seemingly not a part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at Spurs and is set to be offloaded before the October transfer deadline with the Cherries keen to secure a loan agreement with the north London outfit.

Spurs want to offload the player on a permanent deal if possible to ease the burden on the club’s wage bill with his contract expiring in the summer of 2021, however the Cherries are looking for a loan agreement at this stage.

Carter-Vickers is no stranger to the EFL having enjoyed several stints out on loan at the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea, Stoke City and most recently Luton Town.

The American centre-back enjoyed a fruitful spell at Nathan Jones’ Hatters side last season, playing a key role in helping the club avoid relegation to League One.

Bournemouth have let go of several of their key assets this summer as they suffered relegation to the Championship, with Nathan Ake departing for Manchester City and Callum Wilson being offloaded to Callum Wilson.

Interest is growing in the likes of Josh King and David Brooks at Bournemouth also, as Tindall looks to get his squad ready for the season’s kick off this weekend.

The verdict

Following Ake’s departure from Bournemouth, the Cherries could do with adding depth to their centre-back options and Carter-Vickers offers a good solution in my eyes.

He’s a no-nonsense centre-back that is strong in the tackle and good in the air, whilst is comfortable on the ball and could provide another option for Tindall at the heart of defence.

Steve Cook and Chris Mepham are likely to be the two centre-backs that are utilised by Tindall and away from that, the inexperienced Jack Simpson is the only other alternative.