Tottenham targeting player swap deal with League Two side

Tottenham have entered talks over the potential signing of Northampton Town attacker Caleb Chukwuemeka, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Chukwuemeka made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Cobblers last season, scoring twice, although the 19-year-old’s efforts were not enough to prevent Northampton suffering relegation from League Two.

Even so, the teenager has still seemingly attracted plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid, with recent reports claiming that Aston Villa had seen a bid rejected for Chukwuemeka, amid interest from the likes of Spurs, Newcastle, Norwich and Rangers.

Now it seems as though Tottenham have made a move of their own in an attempt to win the race to sign the teenager.

According to this latest update, Spurs have now held discussions with Northampton over a potential deal for Chukwuemeka, whose contract at Sixfields expires next year.

It is thought that the teenager has so far rejected offers of a new deal with Northampton, meaning he could be available for a minimal fee this summer.

Despite that, Spurs have apparently suggested the possibility of a player swap deal with Northampton, which would see one of Tottenham’s academy players move to Sixfields in order to bring Chukwuemeka to North London.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for Northampton.

Given Chukwuemeka’s contract is coming to an end, it would surely make sense for them to move him on this summer, then they can at least get something for the talented teenager.

The suggestion of a player swap could be tempting for Northampton, since it could provide them with a direct replacement for Chukwuemeka, although after such a challenging last year, it could certainly be argued that a straight fee for the 19-year-old could be more useful for the club.

Should that be the case, Spurs ought to easily be able to afford the cost of the attacker, so it would seem strange if they were not to be willing to pay it, given they are clearly interested in him.