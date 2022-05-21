Tottenham target Southampton transfer potentially ending interest in West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, looks like he is no longer on Tottenham’s radar this summer as he prepares to depart the Hawthorns.

It was reported as recently as yesterday by The Sun that Johnstone was a player on Tottenham’s radar as they look to source back-up for Hugo Lloris.

However, a fresh report from The Athletic has confirmed that Spurs are instead prioritising a move for Fraser Forster, with the goalkeeper departing Southampton as his contract reaches its conclusion.

They claim that Tottenham will make their move to sign the 34-year-old next month when the Premier League season is finished.

It, therefore, remains to be seen what Johnstone’s next move is as he looks for a Premier League return ahead of 2022/23.

The 29-year-old made 36 appearances in the Championship last season for West Brom, but wasn’t used by Steve Bruce during the run-in as it became apparent he wouldn’t be signing a new contract with the club.

Amongst the other clubs linked with a move for Johnstone are Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Leicester City, who offer a variety of opportunities in the top-flight and even Europe in West Ham’s case.

Johnstone is, of course, targeting a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Simon Cox Millwall Middlesbrough Reading Nottingham Forest

The Verdict

Tottenham were the high-profile club chasing Johnstone, although you did sense that first-team football was probably unlikely given Lloris’ standing in their squad.

As it is, them targeting Forster probably suits all parties more, as the 34-year-old will happily play second fiddle.

Johnstone needs to be playing next season, which has to come into his thinking. It’s the only way he can guarantee that place on the plane to Qatar.

Thoughts? Let us know!