Tottenham target 20-year-old at League One club

Tottenham are interested in signing Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having previously been on the books of Wigan, Everton and Crewe as an academy player, Savin joined Accrington’s youth ranks in 2017, and has now gone on to become a regular between the posts for the senior side.

The 20-year-old has already made 60 appearances in all competitions for Stanley, and helping them to 11th place finish in League One last season, and to 13th in the current League One standings.

Now however, it seems as though the young goalkeeper’s performances are starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the pyramid.

According to this latest update, Tottenham have been watching Savin recently, as they eye up potential young new signings to develop as future first-team players.

It is thought that Spurs see Savin as a potential future number one, although with Southampton previously credited with an interest, it remains to be seen if the north London club would have it all their own way in the race for his signature.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Savin’s current deal with Accrington, securing his future at The Wham Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

There is certainly plenty for Tottenham to consider as they run the rule over Savin.

At 20-years-old, Savin is still very young for a goalkeeper, and it would be a big step up for him to go from League One to the Premier League.

That being said, there is no doubt from his performances at Accrington that he is a hugely promising ‘keeper, and with Hugo Lloris having just signed a new Spurs contract, there would be plenty of time for Savin to learn if he made this move any time soon.

Indeed, you feel that this is a deal Spurs should easily be able to afford given their financially strength, meaning this could be worth pursuing for Anotnio Conte and co.