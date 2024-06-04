Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Jobe Bellingham’s representatives but face competition from Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Sunderland value Bellingham at £20 million; with the club's owner keen on keeping the player for a promotion push.

Bellingham's future at Sunderland could depend on who the next head coach is at the Black Cats.

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Jobe Bellingham’s representatives ahead of potential pursuit of the Sunderland star.

According to Teamtalk, the London club are searching for key details on what might be needed to complete a deal this summer.

Bellingham is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the transfer market opening later this month after a standout campaign at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder joined the Wearside outfit last summer from Birmingham City in a deal worth a reported £3 million.

The teenager immediately cemented himself as a key part of the team, featuring 45 times in the Championship for the Black Cats, contributing seven goals and one assist (all stats from Fbref).

Jobe Bellingham's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.17 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.18 Shots 1.39 Assists 0.02 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.26 Shot-creating actions 2.33

Tottenham eye Jobe Bellingham move

Spurs are planning to enter the race to sign Bellingham from Sunderland this summer.

However, the Premier League side faces competition from a number of their top flight rivals.

It has been reported that Crystal Palace and Brentford are also in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

It is believed that Sunderland have set an asking price of £20 million for the youngster following his impressive debut season for the club.

It is understood that Bellingham has a contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2027, which gives the Championship side a strong negotiating position.

Spurs have reportedly made contact with Bellingham’s entourage as they look to discover what it will take to complete a move this year.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham, or Brentford and Palace, would be willing to meet the £20 million fee set by Sunderland.

It is also unclear what Bellingham’s preference would be for the next step in his career, although a move to the Premier League will be enticing.

Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham stance

It has been claimed that Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is keen to keep hold of the player as he sees him as a key part of a potential promotion push next season.

However, the Black Cats are yet to appoint a new head coach for the upcoming campaign, which could also play a role in determining Bellingham’s future.

Michael Beale was dismissed last February, with Mike Dodds placed in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

Sunderland endured a miserable end to the season, finishing 16th in the Championship table, only six points clear of the relegation zone.

Whoever is appointed as Beale’s permanent successor will be tasked with bringing the team back into top six contention.

Head coach appointment could convince Bellingham to stay

Bellingham will be looking to compete in the Premier League sooner rather than later, which will make it difficult for Sunderland to convince him to stay.

However, an ambitious head coach appointment could prove to him that another season at the Stadium of Light could be worthwhile.

The process to replace Beale has taken quite some time, and they have suffered a number of setbacks in finding an ideal candidate.

But the right person could guide this team to a promotion push next season, which might entice Bellingham to stay due to a guarantee of consistent game time in a competitive side.