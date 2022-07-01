Tottenham swoop to sign EFL talent

Reading youngster Tyrell Ashcroft has departed the club in favour of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old has been touted as an exciting young prospect given his performances for the U23s side last season.

However, the defender has now departed the Royals for North London, as confirmed by Tottenham.

Ashcroft made four appearances in the Championship for Reading last campaign as the club narrowly escaped relegation under Paul Ince.

All four of his games for Reading came as starts, as he made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Millwall in November of last year.

His other three appearances came in December and January of last season, as the team lost three and drew one during that time.

Ashcroft’s playing time was reduced to only with the U23s side upon the arrival of Ince midway through the season.

Ince is now building a side to compete in the Championship once again next campaign, but he will be without one of the club’s more promising young talents.

Ashcroft joins Josh Keeley in arriving at White Hart Lane, where the pair will link up together as part of the Development Squad going into the new season.

The Verdict

This is a blow to Reading, who could have used the additional cover from one of their more exciting prospects.

Perhaps the lack of game time under Ince was an indicator that his time at the club was going to come to an end soon.

This is an exciting next step for Ashcroft in his career, and the opportunity to train at such an elite level will be good for his development.

It is unlikely that he will earn the same first team playing opportunities compared to if he had stayed at Reading, but he is still young enough that this shouldn’t be his biggest concern just yet.