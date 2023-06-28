Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £40m fee to recruit Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to last night's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has been the subject of speculation throughout the transfer window and even before then, with the 26-year-old looking destined to leave the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

Although Maddison had remained loyal to the Midlands outfit before, staying longer than some expected, he will be keen to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2024 and would have the best chance of doing that by making the step back up to the top flight.

What's the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of James Maddison?

Romano believes a £40m verbal agreement is in place, although there's still work to be done in the two sides' quest to come to a full agreement.

The structure of the deal and potential add-ons will need to be discussed, but a medical will be scheduled soon with Spurs seemingly now confident that they have their man despite interest from elsewhere.

Romano has also confirmed that personal terms have already been agreed - and that Spurs owner Daniel Levy is playing a big part in getting the deal over the line for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou will be keen to get his key targets over the line in his quest to be a success during his first season in English football, with the addition of Maddison likely to strengthen his chances of guiding Spurs to a respectable league finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Is this deal for James Maddison good for all parties?

If he had a longer contract, Leicester probably could have demanded more so you have to say Spurs have probably secured his services for a reasonably low fee.

Proving himself to be a reliable goalscorer and assister last season, you would back the England international to make a big impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This deal is also a real positive for the player - because as already mentioned - he will be keen to be a key part of the Three Lions' plans for the foreseeable future.

There's no shortage of competition for a spot in Southgate's squad ahead of Euro 2024 - and he will need to be playing for a top-flight side to maximise his chances of being on the plane next summer when England head to Germany.

With the money they will receive from his sale, Leicester will also benefit hugely from his deal because it will give Enzo Maresca a decent amount to spend in the transfer market.

He will need a considerable amount of money at his disposal to put his stamp on the Midlands side - and Maddison's sale should boost his kitty quite a bit.