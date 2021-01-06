Tottenham star reaches out to Brentford ace following key event against Jose Mourinho’s side

Brentford were so close to making history on Tuesday evening.

A Carabao Cup semi final clash against Tottenham Hotspur saw the Bees given an opportunity to progress to a Wembley cup final for the first time in their history.

Unfortunately Jose Mourinho’s side had other ideas.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min subjected Thomas Frank’s side to defeat, before a red card saw the result wrapped up for the hosts.

Josh Dasilva was sent off for a nasty-looking challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – a tackle that left a nasty mark on the midfielder.

But while the Brentford star took to social media to say that it wasn’t intentional, the Spurs man responded with a sympathetic reply.

Replying to Dasilva’s post, Hojbjerg said: “Of course you didn’t mean it. So don’t worry. I’m a viking and I am fine. But… You owe me a new shin pad.

“You have a great future ahead,, @Joshdasilva.

“Be strong & keep working hard. Best of luck to you and your team. Big hug, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Josh Dasilva will learn from the experience.

While the challenge was clearly unintentional, the Brentford man could hardly argue with the decision to send him off after such a nasty tackle.

Dasilva looks destined to play in the Premier League and this will certainly be a learning moment for him as he looks to the next step of his career.