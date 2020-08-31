Tottenham set to swoop for 28-y/o Bournemouth ace

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Bournemouth to sign forward Joshua King, according to TalkSPORT.

The Norwegian international has been a major part of the Cherries team over the last few seasons and has constantly come up with important goals for south coast side.

Spurs have one out and out striker and that’s Harry Kane, so the North London side are on the lookout for a forward that can come in and be a backup to the England international.

And, the report claims Spurs have already held talks with the player’s agent, and the 28-year-old’s move could come around quickly, with the season getting underway in just under two weeks.

Jose Mourinho’s side face Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on the opening weekend, a team in which King scored against on the final game of Bournemouth’s stay in the Premier League.

The verdict

This would be a good signing for Spurs, and it’s a player they need as they don’t currently have a direct replacement for Kane if he was to get injured.

It’ll be interesting to see if they can tie up a deal quickly with the season being so close to starting, or whether it becomes another transfer saga involving a Premier League side.

King will believe he has what it takes to stay in the top-flight, so a move shouldn’t be an issue on his part, and working under Mourinho would be a good benefit too.