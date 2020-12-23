Tottenham set to make player decision that will affect EFL club

Tottenham Hotspur are set to terminate Troy Parrott’s loan deal at Millwall, according to Football Insider.

Parrott has endured a frustrating campaign, having missed the first two months of the season through an ankle injury.

The 18-year-old has since made five league starts for the Lions, making a total of eight appearances in the Championship.

In what has been a mixed start to the season for Millwall, Parrott is yet to find the back of the net and has been a bit hit and miss thus far.

According to Football Insider, though, Spurs are now set to terminate Parrott’s loan deal at the Den and bring him back to North London.

Spurs do have a recall option in Parrott’s loan deal, talks are expected to take place relatively soon as the young striker looks set to return to Tottenham.

The Verdict

This is a bit of a surprise.

Parrott’s time at Millwall obviously hasn’t gone to plan as of yet, with the young striker yet to score and being limited to only five league starts.

He hasn’t been able to properly recover since picking up an ankle injury, but it’s surprising to see Spurs are looking to recall him.

First-team appearances aren’t guaranteed for him, as they have so many world-class attacking options ahead of him in the pecking order.