Southampton FC are 4th in the Championship table and are now on an unbeaten run of nine league games following Saturday's draw with Huddersfield Town.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has played all 17 of the Saints' second-tier matches, and his performances have caught the eye of Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Spurs interested in Gavin Bazunu

The Irishman, who has 21 caps for his national side, has only kept two clean sheets in the Championship this campaign, but he has many other strong attributes which would make him an appealing buy for a Premier League side.

These days there is a big onus on goalkeepers being comfortable ball players, and this is a skill Bazunu certainly boasts, with a pass accuracy of 79.4% so far this campaign, as per Fotmob.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Manchester City, has also played 94 accurate long balls so far this season and has even recorded an assist.

However, some of Bazunu's other statistics may indicate that this campaign, he has been somewhat lacking in traditional goalkeeping areas with a save percentage of just 58.5% and with 27 goals conceded.

There are 24 Championship goalkeepers with a better save percentage than Gavin Bazunu, including Leicester City's Mads Hermansen, who boasts the division's best save percentage of 81.8%.

There are certainly other elements of Bazunu's footballing career which would make him a good signing for Tottenham though, including the fact that he already has Premier League experience, with 32 top-flight appearances for the Saints last season.

This would not be the right move for Bazunu at this point in his career

The keeper is a first team ever present who is highly valued by gaffer Russell Martin, and although Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is evidently very good at developing young players, Bazunu would not have the same starting 11 opportunities in North London.

Spurs number one Guglielmo Vicario has emerged as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, with four clean sheets in his first 12 matches in the top-flight of English football.

Bazunu is currently performing well on the whole at the Saints where he is highly valued, and where he is likely to improve due to the so far successful coaching methods of Russell Martin.

Furthermore, Bazunu is a regular in the Republic of Ireland team but if he moved to Spurs, and had less playing time, this could jeopardise his opportunities at international level.

How much would Spurs have to pay to prise Bazunu away from Southampton?

According to Transfermarkt, Bazunu is worth €15m, which is around £13m, but his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, so the Saints may demand a higher sum for their key asset.

If the Saints continue their current run of form, then they could make an immediate Premier League return, which could convince their keeper to stay on the South Coast, and act as extra incentive for the club to reject any top-flight interest.

Any sale of Bazunu could put a major spanner in the works for the Saints' promotion charge meaning they could be reluctant to sell their man.