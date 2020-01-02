Tottenham remain keen on doing January deal for Championship starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Brom’s talented full-back Nathan Ferguson this month, according to The Mirror.

The 19-year-old has been in superb form this season for the Baggies, and has played an important part in their form which has made them promotion favourites.

Having signed for Albion at the age of eight years old, Ferguson rose through the club’s youth ranks, before making his professional debut in August 2019 under boss Slaven Bilic.

20 appearances in the league since that debut have seen Ferguson become a mainstay in Bilic’s starting XI, playing in both full-back positions, and his performances have gained interest from a number of clubs.

Ferguson’s current deal expires in the summer, and despite being offered a new five-year deal, the youngster is still yet to put pen-to-paper.

Spurs boss Mourinho is said to be extremely keen on making a move for the full-back, having sent scouts to cast an eye over him recently.

With Ferguson’s deal set to expire in six months, a cut price move could now be sought by the Midlands based club this month in the transfer window.

The verdict

Losing Ferguson could be a massive blow to Slaven Bilic and West Brom. The defender has been excellent in everything he has done so far in the first team and for me, is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

West Brom seem to find themselves in this situation quite often, having struggled to tie down a number of young players to deals recently which has done nothing but cause concern.

Whilst Bilic is not expected to make many moves in the January transfer window, he could now be forced to look at an alternative for Ferguson if this goes through.

