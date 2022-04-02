Tottenham register fresh transfer interest in West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the subject of new transfer interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

The one-cap England international is out of contract at the end of the season at the Baggies and looks destined to depart The Hawthorns, especially if the club do not make it back to the top flight immediately.

Spurs wanted to sign Johnstone during the January transfer window but put that on the back-burner as they prioritised other areas of their squad to strengthen.

Antonio Conte and his transfer team face a battle on their hands though as a number of Premier League rivals are also ready to make an end of season offer to the 29-year-old, including West Ham United, Newcastle and Southampton.

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are also on the trail of Johnstone, who has played 33 times for the Baggies this season and has kept 14 clean sheets, conceding just 29 goals.

The Verdict

It’s pretty inevitable now that Johnstone will depart West Brom at the end of the season after four years with the club.

For a goalkeeper of his talent level, the Premier League is where he belongs and there’s reason to believe he would be the starting goalkeeper for all the aforementioned teams that have been linked.

That’s apart from Tottenham though, who still have Hugo Lloris and even at the age of 35, the Frenchman still probably has a couple of years left at the level he’s playing at.

Johnstone represents a summer bargain though and with Spurs needing competition for Lloris, they’d be foolish not to make a contract offer – you get the feeling though that Johnstone won’t be short of those.