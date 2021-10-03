Tottenham readying January move for Championship player who could be available for free next summer

Tottenham are set to make an offer for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January, a report from a print edition of The Sunday Mirror (03/10, p71) has claimed.

As things stand, Johnstone’s contract with the Baggies is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could be available as a free agent next summer.

However, it now seems as though Spurs may be keen to get a deal done to bring the England international to North London before that point.

According to this latest update, Tottenham are now ready to make a move for Johnstone when the market reopens in January, after scouting the goalkeeper on several occasions.

But it seems the 28-year-old will not come cheap, with it thought that West Brom will demand around £20million for the sale of Johnstone.

To date, Johnstone has made 141 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, who currently sit second in the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for those in charge of transfers at Tottenham.

With Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of this season, Spurs may soon need a new first choice goalkeeper, and Johnstone has shown he can fill that role in the Premier League.

However, £20million would be a big price for Spurs to pay in January, for a player who could be available on a free transfer just a few months later.

Even so, Spurs may feel it is necessary to do that in order to ensure they do secure Johnstone’s services, given clubs from abroad could sign him on a pre-contract agreement come the January window.