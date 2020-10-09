Tottenham ready to launch official bid to beat West Ham to EFL signing

Tottenham are ready to launch an official bid for Joe Rodon worth £13m as they look to beat West Ham United to the signing of the Swansea City centre-half, according to Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have started this season in decent shape and hammered Manchester United last time out on a barmy Sunday in the Premier League.

There’s still work to be done on the side, though, and it appears Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Rodon before the window closes for domestic transfers next week.

Spurs are not the only side linked with a move, though, with West Ham United also keen as per the report and so it looks as though the men from north London are looking to steal a march on their east London rivals by launching this bid.

The report explains further talks are expected today over a potential move so this is certainly one to watch.

The Verdict

Rodon is a good player that fits the mould of a modern centre-half in the way he brings the ball out from the back and can play with it at his feet.

Spurs perhaps need another centre-half after the exit of Jan Vertonghen and the figure being floated makes the Swansea player an affordable option, if they can get him.