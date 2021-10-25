Tottenham ready for January transfer battle with Everton and Aston Villa for 23-year-old EFL star

Harry Souttar is subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur along with a host of other Premier League clubs according to Football Insider.

The no-nonsense centre back has attracted many admirers in the last year or so and one of them is Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese has been monitoring Souttar’s progress since his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and seems likely to try and sign him in January in competition with Aston Villa and Everton.

The 23-year-old has been excellent in the centre of Michael O’Neill’s back three system at the bet365 Stadium and looks destined to apply his trade in the Premier League.

Spurs dipped into the Football League talent farm to pluck Joe Rodon from Swansea City last season and will be looking to replicate that with another centre back in Souttar.

The Potters have made a positive start to the season and will be expecting to be in and around the play-off places come May, losing Souttar in January would be a huge blow to that but with his contract at the club running until the summer of 2025 they are in a very good position.

Only the prettiest of pennies is likely to take the Australia international away from Stoke in January however the majority of Premier League clubs do have them at their disposal.

The Verdict

Souttar would benefit from seeing out the season at Stoke City.

Whether that be with him being loaned back to the club as part of a transfer or staying put completely.

The high pressure and high stakes matches that the Potters could be involved in towards the back end of the season, if they finish in the play-offs or even battle for an automatic promotion spot, will stand the 23-year-old in good stead to tackle the Premier League next term.

The Potters will have set a valuation in terms of a transfer fee they require to sell Souttar and if it is not met in January they will not buckle. Hopefully, these rumblings do not affect Souttar’s performances on the pitch in the last couple of months of 2021.