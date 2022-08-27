Tottenham reach transfer agreement for Championship talent

Tottenham are set to complete the signing of youngster Will Lankshear after agreeing a £2m deal for the forward with Sheffield United.

The 17-year-old, who was released by Arsenal earlier in his career, has shone for the Blades’ development side in the past season, with his form catching the eye of several top-flight sides.

Brentford and Spurs were the frontrunners as they chased the striker and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed it’s the North Londoners who have won the race for Lankshear after putting together a fairly significant package for the attacker.

“Tottenham have agreed a £2m deal with Sheffield United to sign highly-rated young striker Will Lankshear. The 17yo will join academy after they blew Brentford out of the water with a hugely attractive offer.”

Losing the talented teenager will be a blow for the Blades as they would’ve hoped to see Lankshear progress into the first-team in the years to come, with Paul Heckingbottom showing that he will give some of the younger players a chance at times.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

This is not ideal for Sheffield United as you do want to see players come through the ranks and the signs suggest Lankshear could’ve done just that.

But, like most clubs in the Football League, the Blades are vulnerable to losing their top talents and that’s proven to be the case.

The only positive is that they’ve got a very fair fee for a 17-year-old and they will surely wish the player well as he makes the step up in his career.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.