Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Middlesbrough duo Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

The Boro pair have reportedly featured on a long list of potential signings for the North London club, with manager Ange Postecoglou keen to strengthen a squad that finished 5th in the Premier League table, and subsequently qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Being in the Europa League means that Spurs' squad depth will be challenged with the club set to play their European fixtures on a Thursday night, giving just a short turnaround to their Premier League fixtures on a Sunday.

Tottenham's interest in Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney

The Northern Echo have reported that Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney feature on a list of potential Tottenham summer signings, with the club's hierarchy keen to make recruiting promising youngsters a key part of their transfer approach moving forwards.

Spurs have previously been linked with midfielder Hackney, and were credited with an interest in him during his breakthrough 2022/23 campaign, and were further linked with a move for the 21-year-old in January, but clearly it failed to materialise, and he remained at the Riverside Stadium.

Hackney missed a large chunk of the second-half of the season through injury, but this seemingly won't put Ange Postecoglou's side off, with the midfielder appearing on their list of transfer targets.

Rav van den Berg, on the other hand, only joined Boro last summer, but the 19-year-old has been very impressive for Michael Carrick's side, and it's reported that the Dutchman has been the subject of some glowing scouting reports from Spurs, and the North London club are considering making a formal offer for him this summer.

It is said that Boro won't want to lose the pair this summer, but for Championship clubs without parachute payments, every player has their price - as shown by Morgan Rogers departing Boro for Aston Villa earlier this year.

With both Hackney and van den Berg contracted to Boro until 2027, the club can expect to make huge money off the pair this summer if they were to be sold to Spurs or anyone else.

Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney have been impressive for Middlesbrough

Considering their ages, both Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney have been great for Middlesbrough this term, and they look set to become stars at the Riverside Stadium if they remain at the club.

It speaks volumes that 19-year-old van den Berg has been trusted to wear the captain's armband, albeit just once, despite his age and only arriving at the club last summer.

Able to play centre-back and right-back, the Dutchman made 39 appearances for Boro in all competitions last season, while Hackney played 28 times before injury struck in February.

Rav van den Berg's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 34 Minutes played 2,895 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 88.9% Long ball accuracy 50.0% Touches 2,306 Tackles won 63.6% Duels won 58.6% Aerial duels won 65.7% Interceptions 41

The pair are a key cog in Carrick's side, and the Boro boss will be desperate to keep them at the club for the years to come, but if Spurs make an offer that they can't refuse, it is likely that Middlesbrough will have no option but to sell the duo this summer.

On the plus side, Boro can expect a hefty sum if they were to depart, all of which could be reinvested into strengthening their squad.