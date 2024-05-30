Highlights EFL clubs are keen on signing Tottenham's Alfie Dorrington on loan for next season amid his impressive youth career.

Dorrington, who has shown potential at club and international levels.

A loan move for Dorrington could benefit both the player's development and potentially lead to future first-team chances with Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington is set for a loan move to the EFL for next season.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that a number of Football League clubs are showing an interest in signing the 19-year-old on a temporary basis.

Dorrington has come through the youth ranks at Spurs, but is yet to make his senior competitive debut for the club.

He was however, part of Ange Postecoglu's matchday squad 11 times across all competitions this season.

Now it seems as though the Tottenham youngster could soon be set for his first taste of regular senior football, with a move apparently being lined up for this summer.

While he is yet to make a competitive senior appearance, the defender still managed to impress this season.

Dorrington made 19 appearances for Tottenham's Under 21s as they won the Premier League 2 title, following a play-off final win over their counterparts from Sunderland.

Beyond that, the centre back has also been capped for England from Under 15s to Under 19s level, and it seems as though that progress is now starting to generate some considerable attention in him.

As per this latest update, a number of clubs across the Football League have registered their interest in taking Dorrington on loan for the 2024/25 season.

It is thought that Tottenham are indeed planning to let the teenager out on loan this season amid that interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, Postecoglu is said to be keen to see the centre back head out and play regularly, in order to develop his game with a view to pushing for a place in the first-team at Spurs in the future.

For their part, Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League this season, Postecolgu's first in charge of the club, meaning they will be playing Europa League football in the coming campaign.

2023/24 Premier League standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Manchester City 38 +62 91 2nd Arsenal 38 +62 89 3rd Liverpool 38 +45 82 4th Aston Villa 38 +15 68 5th Tottenham Hotspur 38 +13 66

Alfie Dorrington could be a useful signing for EFL clubs

It does seem as though the addition of Dorrington to the squad for the coming campaign could be a smart move for a number of clubs in the Football League.

The young defender has seemingly impressed at youth level for both club and country in recent years.

Indeed, the fact that he has already been on the bench for Tottenham with the first-team squad on a number of occasions recently, also goes to highlight the potential he possesses.

As a result, any club who is able to sign him for the coming campaign, may be securing the services of a player who can provide them with a decent amount of quality for next season.

That in turn could help a club who signs him to achieve their ambitions, and given there appears to be a number interested, it may represent something of a coup.

Beyond that, if this goes well, it could open the door to more profitable transfer agreements with Tottenham in the future as well.

With all that in mind, you can understand why a number of Football League clubs may well be keen to seal a deal for Dorrington this summer.