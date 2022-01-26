Tottenham prepare transfer move as they look to beat West Ham & Leicester to Championship attacker

Tottenham are hoping to beat a host of Premier League rivals to the signing of Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City this month, and they’re prepared to loan the forward back to the Tigers to do a deal.

Tottenham preparing a buy and loan back offer for Hull’s exciting 20-year-old winger Keane Lewis-Potter. West Ham, Brentford and Leicester are also keen. #spurs #hammers #tigers — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 26, 2022

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic past few years for Hull, starring as they won promotion from League One last season and he has impressed in the second tier in the current campaign.

Such form has seen Lewis-Potter emerge on the radar for many in the top-flight and reporter David Anderson has revealed that Spurs are preparing a move for the player ahead of the competition.

Whether an agreement can be reached remains to be seen but the Tigers are now under new ownership after Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı finally completed his purchase of the club last week.

Lewis-Potter has scored five goals and registered three assists in the league this season.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see such interest in Lewis-Potter because he is a talented player and he has the potential to get even better in the years to come.

From Hull’s perspective, they won’t want to lose the attacker but he has entered the final 18 months of his deal so they may have to consider a decent offer, eben with the new owner here.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, with Lewis-Potter sure to be excited at the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.