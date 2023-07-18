Tottenham will complete the signing of Blackburn defender Ashley Phillips on Wednesday.

Who is Ashley Phillips?

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Ewood Park, having come through the ranks, and he did force his way into the first-team last season.

Phillips made eight appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, which shows his talent, and he was involved throughout the campaign as they just missed out on the play-offs. As well as that, he has represented England at various different youth levels, and will hope to continue that journey as his career progresses.

Normally, he would be the sort of player that Blackburn want to build around moving forward, but it’s been reported that they are facing financial difficulty right now.

Blackburn forced to sell Ashley Phillips

It’s claimed that the Indian government has ordered Venky’s to restrict the money going out of the country, which will see Blackburn’s budget cut by 20% as a result.

Therefore, sales are expected in the coming days, and journalist James Nursey has revealed that a move to Spurs is imminent for Phillips.

“Spurs are set to capitalise on Blackburn’s financial cutbacks with a deal for Ashley Phillips, which should be finalised tomorrow. The starlet will then travel to Asia immediately to be with their first team.”

Spurs to sign Ashley Phillips

This is a real coup for Spurs, as the teenager has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, whilst he has also been on their radar for some time as well.

It’s unclear what sort of fee they will be paying to land the centre-back, but a £3m deal was mentioned last year.

It’s highly unlikely that Phillips will be involved in the first-team squad this season, but the fact he is set to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad for their pre-season camp is obviously encouraging, and it will give him the chance to show his new boss what he can do.

So, it’s a fantastic opportunity for Phillips, and even if he has to go out on loan, or just stay with the U23s, for the next few years, the youngster will back himself to make his mark at Spurs in the years to come.

Blackburn’s summer transfer plans

The news this week was hugely concerning for Blackburn, and it’s a real shame for the fans that they aren’t going to see Phillips develop at the club. There will also be concerns that Adam Wharton is going to follow him out the door, so losing two top talents is a massive setback, even if they will bring in decent money.

It was said that Tomasson was considering his future, and Rovers ultimately need an answer quickly from the Dane, and it would be totally understandable if he did decide to go if the plans have changed drastically.

Either way, it seems it’s going to be a hectic period for Blackburn, and it will be interesting to see what else happens over the coming weeks.

Rovers begin their Championship campaign with a home fixture against West Brom on August 5.