Tottenham plotting transfer swoop for defender from Championship club

Tottenham are eyeing a move for 18-year-old Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having joined Peterborough from Barnet last year, the teenager has already made nine first-team appearances for the club, including twice in the Championship this season.

Now it seems as though Edwards’ progress is already starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Tottenham were among a number of Premier League clubs to have watched Edwards feature for Peterborough’s Under 23s against Watford last week.

It is thought that Spurs are putting together a dossier on Edwards ahead of a potential move to sign the teenager, who is said to be among the most promising centre backs of his age in the country permanently.

Can you get 24/24 on this quiz about some of Peterborough's best ever strikers?

1 of 24 1. How old was Jimmy Quinn when he joined the Posh? 34 35 36 37

Edwards only signed a new four-year contract with Peterborough back in May, securing his future at London Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does look like it could be something of a blow for Peterborough United.

Edwards is a hugely promising young player, and judging by the progress he has already made, one who could be a big asset to the club for many years to come.

As a result, they are not going to want to lose him any time soon, and while his contract situation means they can demand a decent fee for him, you imagine Tottenham should have the financial strength to meet whatever asking price they might be met with.

That could be enough to set Edwards on his way should an offer come in, and you couldn’t blame him for wanting to take his chance at a club the size of Spurs were he to be given the opportunity to do so.