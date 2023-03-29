Tottenham are eyeing a move to sign teenage centre back Calum Logan from Ipswich Town, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Logan has come through the youth ranks with the Tractor Boys, and while he is yet to make a senior appearance for the League One club, the 16-year-old is already seemingly making some progress in his development.

The teenager has already featured for Ipswich's Under 18s side on a number of occasions this season, including helping them to the Quarter Finals of this season's FA Youth Cup.

Beyond that, Logan is also starting to establish himself on the international stage, having won two caps for England at Under 17s level against Germany back in January.

Now it seems as though that progress from the defender, is starting to attract some significant transfer interest from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Tottenham are now keen to do a deal for Logan, as they look to boost their options at youth level.

It is thought that the Premier League club have already registered their interest in signing Logan, following his performances at youth level for both club and country.

That comes after it had been reported last year, that the centre back had turned down the chance to join Spurs in order to remain with Ipswich.

But with the North London club now seemingly making this new move in their attempt to secure his services, it appears they have not been put off too much by Logan's previous stance on his future.

Ipswich currently sit third in the League One table, three points adrift of second placed Sheffield Wednesday, with nine games of the regular season remaining.

The Verdict

This interest from Tottenham looks as though it could once again give Logan a big decision to make in the not too distant future.

On the one hand, you get the feeling that remaining at this sort of level with Ipswich, will give him the chance to experience first-team football much earlier than he would get by making such a big step up with a move to Spurs.

However, given the size and status of the North London club, a move there could prove more lucrative for Logan in the long term, from both a football and financial perspective.

That of course, means there will be plenty for Logan to think about in the wake of this, and given how significant an impact it could have his career, he should take plenty of time to do that before he makes his final call on what is next for him.