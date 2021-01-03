Tottenham plotting fresh January attempt to sign League One starlet

Tottenham are set to make a second attempt to sign Wigan Athletic attacker Kyle Joseph in the January transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Both Tottenham and Sheffield United were reportedly keen on a move for Joseph last summer, with the North London club said to have offered £150,000 for the attacker.

Ultimately however, Joseph turned down a move to the Premier League, and has since gone on to score four goals in 11 league appearances this season, including a hat-trick in Wigan’s 4-3 win at Burton at the end of December.

Now it seems as though Spurs are set to try their luck with Joseph again this month, with this latest update claiming they are set to make a new offer for 19-year-old.

Spurs did sign one young player from Wigan last summer, recruiting midfielder Alfie Devine, whose progress they are now thought to be hoping could tempt Joseph to make the move to the capital.

With Wigan still in administration, the club are facing the prospect of losing a number of players in the coming weeks, if a deal to buy the club is not completed.

The Verdict

This has to be a frustrating situation for those associated with Wigan.

They ordinarily would probably be confident of retaining the services of the Joseph, but the challenging financial position they find themselves in at the minute means their hand could be forced here.

Joseph’s stance of sticking by the club in the summer was admirable, but you feel the money they could receive from his sale may, sadly, be more important for the Latics at the minute.

Indeed, given the promise that Joseph has already shown for the League One club at youth and senior level recently, you can understand Tottenham’s desire to sign the teenager, and it will be interesting to see if they can get it done this time around.