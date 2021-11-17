Tottenham player tipped for Nottingham Forest transfer move in 2022

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Bowden could be primed for a 2022 move to Nottingham Forest, according to Spurs insider John Wenham.

The 20-year-old has been at Spurs since he was six years of age and captained the club’s under-23’s last season in the Premier League 2 competition.

He headed out on his first EFL loan spell to Oldham Athletic of League Two this season and it’s been a campaign of hard knocks so far for the Ireland youth international.

Bowden has played 11 times in the league but the Latics are 23rd in the fourth tier of English football and have various off-field issues.

You’d expect that Bowden will complete the season at Boundary Park before heading back to Spurs in the summer to move up the EFL pyramid but according to Wenham, a former Tottenham player is very interested in the youngster.

That being Andy Reid, who is currently manager of Forest’s under-23’s and Wenham believes that Bowden could end up at the City Ground in either January with a potential recall by Spurs from his Oldham spell or in the 2022-23 season.

“I would like to see him go out on loan against next year,” Wenham told Football Insider.

“I think he has a contract until 2023 so I expect we would offer him a new deal before he went anywhere.

“A Championship move could be really beneficial for him. He’s a really good player.

“I know from speaking to Andy Reid, who is currently a coach at Nottingham Forest, that he is very aware of him.

“He also had a role with the Ireland youth setup when Jamie has been involved in Under 18s games.

“With Reid being at Forest, could we see Bowden move on loan to Forest next year or maybe the year after?

“Maybe, I certainly wouldn’t rule it out if he continues to impress.”

The Verdict

This coming January would seem quite early for Bowden to make a move to Forest, but with Reid’s links to his development it would not be surprising to see him move in the next year or two.

Forest already have a number of central midfielders for the current campaign but perhaps they could snag him on a permanent deal, much like Sunderland did with a Spurs youngster this summer in Dennis Cirkin.

Unless Bowden is of elite quality then it’s unlikely he will break into the Spurs team anytime soon and the fact he’s currently at Oldham suggests he’s got a lot of developing to do.