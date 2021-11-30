Tottenham player suffers setback during EFL loan stint, set for North London return

Crewe Alexandra winger J’Neil Bennett has today been recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur, as per a recent article on the Sky Bet League One club’s official website.

The decision from Spurs comes as result of the winger suffering ankle ligament in training with the Railwaymen, which is set to rule him out of action for the best part of 10-12 weeks.

This set back would in turn take the teenager past the end of the original loan agreement that was set to expire at the beginning of January.

Commenting on the blow to his squad, Crewe boss David Artell was quick to state the following about the attacker:

“J’Neil is a great lad and his personality is infectious around the place. He is a good young player and good to work with and it’s a blow for us and a blow for him.

“It is something we could revisit in the future, we are looking at a lot of things for January and if not then with him then he is out of contract in the summer.”

Bennett made a total of 11 appearances for the third tier side, scoring once along the way before being recalled to North London.

The winger had previously featured for Spurs in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds this season.

The Verdict

This will come as a slight blow to Crewe at present, especially when you take their current league position into account.

Bennett is a player that Spurs have high hopes for and it is therefore understandable that he has been recalled in order to continue his rehabilitation closer to home.

The hope will be that the player can return as soon as possible in order to get more game time under his belt as he aims to earn a new deal with the Premier League side or a team lower down the pyramid.

Crewe may well dip into the market in January in order to bring in a like for like replacement for the youngster as they seek to move out and away from the relegation zone.