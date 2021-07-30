Tottenham player secures EFL transfer agreement

MK Dons have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, as per the club’s website.

Parrott had loan spells at both Millwall and Ipswich Town last season, scoring two goals in 29 appearances.

The 19-year-old has also made six appearances for his country, getting on the scoresheet for the first time with a brace against Andorra in June.

Having made his Premier League debut at the age of 17, the striker is highly rated in North London and both he and Spurs felt a temporary move to Stadium MK would benefit his development.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Parrott said after signing. “The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Russ (MK head coach Russell Martin) has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.

“I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible.”

The Verdict

Although Troy Parrott was likely disappointed with his goal tally during his time at both the New Den and Portman Road, the high regard he is held in at Tottenham makes this another exciting signing for MK Dons.

Following on from the impressive additions of Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Max Watters, MK now have a great deal of both quality and options in the final third, making them an even more exciting prospect when combined with Russell Martin’s brand of entertaining football.

It is not hard to imagine this loan move benefitting both the player making the move and the club borrowing him, particularly if Martin can have a similarly positive impact on Parrott to the one he had on previous loanees such as Ethan Laird.

Quiz: What was the score the last time MK Dons played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Highbury Stadium 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3