Tottenham player reveals what he thinks of EFL star as transfer link with Spurs rumbles on

Ben Davies has opened up on the possibility of Tottenham signing Joe Rodon and has admitted that he’d be “delighted” if his club were to sign the Swansea defender.

Late on deadline-day, The Athletic claimed that Spurs had launched an £18-million bid for the talented centre-back, although a deal never materialised and Rodon remained a Swansea player heading into the break.

However, that could change ahead of next Friday’s extended domestic-deadline, with Premier League and EFL clubs still able to complete business until 5pm on 16 October.

Rodon, a product of Swansea’s academy, has been a regular for the South Wales outfit in recent seasons and has played every minute of their four Championship matches this term.

His impressive performances have led to international recognition, and the 22-year-old defender will be hoping to add to his four Wales caps against England at Wembley tonight.

Davies, whose an experienced-head in the Welsh setup, spoke highly of his international teammate when asked whether he’d be a good signing for Spurs.

“I think he’s a very good player,” Davies told Sky Sports. “Ever since he came into the camp he’s shown how strong he is and how able he is to compete at the top level.

“He played against Croatia, who have some of the best attacking players in world football, and it was quite easy for him.

“He came in and made it look like he’d been there for a long, long time. And if we were to get him at Spurs, I would be delighted and I think he would be a credit to the club.”

The Verdict

Whether it’s before next Friday’s deadline, in January or perhaps even next summer, it appears that Rodon is destined for the Premier League.

However, with next summer’s European Championships in mind, Rodon might want to reconsider a Tottenham switch just yet.

Jose Mourinho already has a host of defenders in his squad, and therefore the centre-back could struggle for minutes this season, and he’ll need to be playing regularly if he’s to convince Ryan Giggs he’s good enough for a starting place.