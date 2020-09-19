Tottenham player on course for fresh EFL loan spell

Birmingham City are interested in securing a deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke to St Andrew’s on loan for the season, according to Birmingham Live.

Clarke enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign with Leeds United in the 2018/19 campaign, which saw the talented winger register two goals and two assists in 24 league appearances. That form saw him earn a £10 million move to Tottenham Hotspur but he is yet to make a real impact with the Premier League side.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan at Queens Park Rangers during the second half of last season, and he made six Championship appearances for the London club, but he ultimately failed to really ever re-find the form he had done during his spell with Leeds.

The Blues have already added to their attacking options during the transfer window with the arrivals of Scott Hogan, Jonathan Leko and Ivan Sanchez, but Aitor Karanka could still be in need of adding to his options to provide extra quality and strength in depth in the final third.

It is thought that Birmingham are looking at giving Clarke the chance to come on loan to St Andrew’s and look to recapture the sort of form that saw him earn the big money move to Tottenham. The Blues could therefore see the 19-year-old become the latest player to arrive this window.

The verdict

This would be something of a gamble signing for Birmingham to make, but considering Clarke has obvious quality and potential it could prove to be something of a masterstroke were he to come in and re-find the sort of form he showed during his breakthrough at Leeds.

The 19-year-old would certainly arrive at St Andrew’s with a real point to prove and he may feel he needs to something to justify the faith put in him by Tottenham when they signed him. The winger would provide a real quality option for Karanka to call upon as he starts to structure the squad in his image.

It has been an impressive window so far from Birmingham, who have made some smart additions and bringing in Clarke could prove to be another sensible decision, and given it would only be a loan move it would be a low risk signing.