Tottenham player exit imminent as EFL side close in on permanent transfer agreement

Bournemouth are set to secure a permanent transfer agreement with Tottenham for centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, as per TEAMTalk.

Carter-Vickers has struggled to cement himself into the Tottenham team over the last few seasons, and has been no stranger to a loan spell in the English Football League.

The USA defender spent last season on loan at Luton Town where he played a pivotal role in helping the Hatters avoid relegation to League One, and he now remains in the EFL after securing a switch to the Vitality Stadium with Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth.

Before his temporary switch to Kenilworth Road, Carter-Vickers enjoyed stints at the likes of Swansea, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Stoke City.

Several Championship clubs reportedly were keen on taking the 22-year-old but it’s Bournemouth who have moved to secure a deal for the player, who will now contest Steve Cook and Chris Mepham for a starting berth at centre-back at the south coast club.

The Cherries kicked off their 2020/21 Championship campaign with a hard earned 3-2 win over Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, and will be hoping to kick on following the departures of several of their key assets over the last few weeks.

Bournemouth have already let go of Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson, with more departures expected as Tindall aims to deliver a promotion winning campaign and immediate return to the top-flight.

The verdict

This is a sensible purchase for Jason Tindall’s Cherries side and helps bolster their centre-back options, with it looking pretty lightweight prior to Carter-Vickers’ arrival.

He really impressed at Luton Town last season, and if given patience and time to develop and mature at the Vitality Stadium, he could become a real long-term fixture at the heart of the Cherries’ defence.

Steve Cook is getting no younger at Bournemouth and in Carter-Vickers you’ve got a player who has shown he can cut it in the second tier, whilst also possessing the abilityt to develop and mature as a player at the south coast outfit.