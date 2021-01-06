Tottenham player departs the club to join EFL side on temporary basis

Cambridge United have made their first signing of the January window – with Tottenham defender Jubril Okedina joining the League Two outfit on loan for the remainder of the season.

A product of Spurs’ Academy, Okedina hasn’t managed a first-team appearances in north London, but has established himself as captain of the club’s Under-23s side.

The 20-year-old has scored three times in 11 Premier League 2 appearances this season, including a brace in the victory over Liverpool before Christmas, and will be hoping his versatility can force his way into Mark Bonner’s team.

Okedina is most comfortable as a central defender, but is also able to feature at right-back and has previous experience of playing against EFL sides – making two appearances in the EFL Trophy two seasons ago.

Quiz: Which club did Cambridge United sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Mark Beesley? Forest Green Cheltenham Exeter Grimsby

Cambridge are enjoying an impressive campaign under Bonner, and currently sit 5th in the League Two standings, just two points adrift off the automatic promotion places.

Okedina will be hoping to make his senior professional debut in the U’s clash with Harrogate on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is an excellent move for Okedina.

Tottenham have already seen midfielder Jack Roles relish in a highly successful loan spell at the Abbey Stadium last season, and with Okedina in desperate need of first-team experience, a move to the League Two outfit should provide exactly that.

It’s important for youngsters to be playing senior football, and this short spell should benefit Okedina far more than him continuing to play for the Under-23s.