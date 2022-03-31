Tottenham player attracting Championship transfer interest ahead of summer window

Tottenham are already in talks with an unnamed Championship club as they look to send striker Kion Etete on loan to the second tier next season.

The giant target man is well regarded at Spurs, although he has understandably found game time hard to come by, so the club have decided to send him out on loan this season.

Etete had initially joined League Two Northampton Town at the start of the season before joining Cheltenham in the division above in January.

His time with the Robins has gone well, with the 20-year-old scoring twice and registering three assists in nine league games in the past few months.

Therefore, the logical next step for the youngster is to make a move to the Championship and Football Insider have revealed that a deal is in the pipeline.

Even though they haven’t named the club, they state that productive talks have taken place and they seem confident that Etete will be set for another loan ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

The striker has scored five goals in 27 league games across his two spells this season.

The verdict

When you look at Etete’s goal record, it is slightly underwhelming but that doesn’t tell the story about what he brings to the team with his height and ability to bring others into the game.

Plus, at 20, he is only going to improve and he could be a very useful option for clubs in the Championship next season.

For now, the immediate focus for the player will be on Cheltenham but he seems to be destined for bigger things in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.