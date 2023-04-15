Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make a swoop for Birmingham City starlet Rico Browne but the Championship club are keen to offer him a new contract to keep him at St Andrew's.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of a potential summer move.

It has been previously reported that Manchester United are also weighing up a possible move for the Blues U21 captain.

Who is Rico Browne?

The defender has earned a reputation as the next great Birmingham youth prospect, with a number of exciting young talents coming through the academy in recent years.

The Championship side are keen to extend the contract of the centre-back, whose current deal expires at the end of the current season.

Tottenham have already reportedly had contact with the player. Browne rejected an 18-month contract that was verbally offered by Spurs in 2021 and instead opted to sign an extension to keep him at St. Andrew’s.

What does the future hold for Rico Browne?

It has been reported that the youngster would “jump at the chance” to make the switch to Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether Man United will make their interest concrete.

It is now expected that Tottenham will return with a second offer to the player, who has yet to make his professional debut for Birmingham.

Browne is a St Kitts and Nevis youth international, who has featured regularly for the Blues at youth level.

This is considered part of a project at White Hart Lane to ramp up their level of youth production, having also been linked with a move for Ipswich Town’s Callum Logan.

Birmingham have had a number of exciting young players come through the ranks in recent years, most notably Jude Bellingham.

Tottenham are currently without a manager, but are still competing for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Will Rico Browne remain at Birmingham?

Even if Browne departs at the end of his contract, the club will still be due a fee due to his age.

But Birmingham would much prefer to retain the defender in order to develop him and give him a chance in John Eustace’s side.

A move to Tottenham or Man United would be a big opportunity, but the path to first team football would be much more difficult.

Birmingham have a proven record of offering youngsters first team minutes, meaning remaining at St. Andrew’s could be the better option at this stage of his career.