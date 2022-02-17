Tottenham planning £5m+ offer in attempt to beat Chelsea and Man United in EFL transfer race

Tottenham are expected to make an offer in excess of £5 million in the summer as they look to beat Chelsea and Man United to the signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips, according to the Daily Express.

The 16-year-old centre-back has turned heads in the top flight in 2021/22 with his performances for both the Blackburn and England age-group sides while his contract at Ewood Park expires within 18 months.

A report from the Daily Express has revealed the Spurs saw two offers for Phillips, the second worth £5 million, rejected in January but it seems they’ve not been put off.

It is understood that they’re expected to return with a bigger bid when the summer transfer window opens.

However, they can expect some competition as Football Insider reported last month that United are desperate to bring the defender to Old Trafford and are lining up a bid of their own while Chelsea have also been touted with an interest.

The teenager is yet to make his Blackburn debut but has trained with Tony Mowbray’s first team this season and been named on the bench in the FA Cup.

The Verdict

The race to sign Phillips looks likely to be a saga that will stretch on over the final few months of the season and well into the summer.

It has previously been suggested that Rovers were really keen to keep hold of the centre-back but with Spurs set to increase their offer past £5 million, it’s beginning to look increasingly likely that he’ll be departing.

A new bid from the north London club could encourage United and Chelsea to take action as well, which would give the Ewood Park outfit a serious decision to make with his contract set to expire next summer.

The player himself will likely have his head turned if there is more concrete interest and given the size of the clubs keen, you can’t blame him.