Newcastle United now risk losing out on the signing of James Maddison this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Magpies are baulking at the price tag quoted to them by Leicester City.

Newcastle are keen to add the 26-year-old to their squad in the transfer window, but face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs could now steal a march in the race for the England international following these developments, with new manager Ange Postecoglou thought to be keen on the playmaker.

What price tag have Leicester City set for James Maddison?

Leicester value the player at well over £50 million, with the Foxes hoping to secure a £60 million figure for the player.

Newcastle attempted to sign Maddison last summer, with the midfielder having been identified as a primary target by Eddie Howe ever since his arrival at the club.

The Premier League side had an offer for the Englishman rejected last summer, and are now hoping to sign him for a fee closer to £40 million following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

Maddison also only has one year remaining on his current contract, which has led to intense speculation over his future at the King Power Stadium.

However, it is understood that Newcastle’s stance is that the club will not go over the £50 million mark being quoted by Leicester.

Leicester’s financial situation may also necessitate a sale, but interest from the likes of Spurs could also induce a bidding war, which the Championship club would more than welcome.

How did James Maddison do last season?

Maddison has been a key creative force at Leicester since signing from Norwich City in the summer of 2018.

The playmaker contributed 10 goals and nine assists to the team in the league last term, but his efforts weren’t enough to prevent the club suffering the drop into the second tier.

The player has earned international recognition for his performances with Leicester, earning a call-up to the England squad for the World Cup midway through last season.

Should Newcastle United continue their pursuit of James Maddison?

The fee for Maddison is quite a lot when you consider that Leicester are now in the Championship, suffering from financial issues and the player has only one year remaining on his contract.

However, if Spurs are also interested then a bidding war is always likely.

It would be a surprise if Maddison remained at the King Power beyond this summer, especially as Leicester will want to avoid losing him on a free next year.

Cashing-in makes the most sense for the Foxes, so perhaps they will be forced into lowering their price if neither Newcastle nor Spurs bite at the £60 million mark.