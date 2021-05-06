Tottenham? Norwich? The potential paths available to Oliver Skipp this summer

This has been an outstanding season for Norwich City.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Canaries have produced an excellent response to that, comfortably securing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

One man who has certainly been key to that success for Norwich this season, is Oliver Skipp.

Having made the move to Carrow Road on a season-long loan from Tottenham back in the summer transfer window, the midfielder has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Daniel Farke’s side.

Up until now, the 20-year-old has featured in every single league game for the Canaries, producing a string of impressive performances in the process.

But while injury means he will be absent from the club’s final games of the season, and the final one of his loan spell, Skipp’s future will no doubt be the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window.

Here, we’ve taken a look at three potential paths the England Under 21 international could follow once the transfer market reopens.

Stay at Tottenham

There is of course, the possibility that once Skipp has returned to North London this summer, the midfielder will simply stay where he is.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier in the year, Skipp is set to be given the chance impress in Spurs’ senior team next season, and given he has come through the youth ranks at a club of that size, that is an opportunity he may keen to take.

However, with Tottenham set to change manager this summer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month, it remains to be seen whether that could now impact Skipp’s own prospects with Spurs for the 2021/22 campaign.

Return to Norwich

Perhaps not surprisingly, it seems Skipp could also return to Carrow Road next season, should he want to do so.

Speaking recently, Farke reiterated that he would still like to bring Skipp back to the club next season, despite that managerial changeover at Spurs, something you can certainly understand given how good the 20-year-old has been for them.

Indeed, given the success he enjoyed at Norwich this season, you feel that is something that could be appealing for the midfielder himself, given he would certainly be confident of enjoying regular Premier League game time if he was to return to the club in the summer.

Another Premier League club

It should also be noted that the possibility of a move to another Premier League club can not be ruled out at this stage.

You would certainly imagine that there are a number of top-flights teams who have been alerted to the performances of Skipp in recent months, and may be tempted to make a move for the midfielder of their own.

That is something that would certainly give the player plenty to think about as he weighs up his options this summer, and if any clubs do come, there will be a number of issues to consider, such as their prospects for the season ahead, and Skipp’s chances of playing time while there.