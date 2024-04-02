Highlights Spurs join elite clubs in visiting Archie Gray

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have joined the queue of elite clubs looking to attract Archie Gray away from Leeds United, and it's an occurrence fans at Elland Road will have to get used to.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship after a breakthrough season with the Whites and there is expected to be a tough battle for his signature this summer.

Gray recently signed a long-term contract that is set to keep him at the club until 2028 but, such is the intensity of the interest in him, Leeds are reportedly already eyeing up an extension for their academy graduate.

This latest link with Spurs is likely to be the most recent of many as the summer transfer window rolls around.

Spurs register an interest in Archie Gray

Following an extremely successful season at Elland Road, having only just entered adulthood, it is now reaching the point where it would be easier to list the Premier League sides that have not been linked with an interest in the Durham-born sensation.

Tottenham are the latest to join the long queue of admirers, with reports suggesting that Ange Postecoglou's side would be keen to enlist the midfielder's services at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This follows reports that Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all tracking Gray's progress.

If a move away from Daniel Farke's side is on the cards, then Spurs look set to be battling European heavyweights to land the deal.

Interest in Gray is no shock

Players ready for regular Championship-level football before their 18th birthday is a rarity, but that has been exactly the case with the emergence of Gray.

The England U21 international featured in senior matchday squads as early as 15 years old under Marcelo Bielsa, but truly got his break this season.

Since his senior debut at the beginning of this campaign, Gray has started in 35 Championship fixtures and come in off the bench a further three times, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Not only has he taken the jump up to senior football in his stride, but he has also shown an adaptability that will only serve to increase his value, as he has featured more times at right-back this season than he has in his more natural midfield role.

Making such rapid progress at such a young age makes Gray one of the most exciting prospects in England currently, and Leeds may have their work cut out to hold on to him.

Leeds are in a good position to fight off interest

Having already tied Gray down to a long-term deal, with another one potentially on the way, the Whites will be in a strong position when it comes to any negotiations, and will likely be able to demand an astronomical fee if they do consider letting him go.

However, there may be no need for Leeds to enter into negotiations at all, as Gray has firmly stated previously that, as a boyhood Leeds fan, it is his ambition to stay at Elland Road and compete for trophies there.

There would come a point when Gray would need to leave in order to test himself at the highest level, but with the Whites currently in good form and sitting in the automatic promotion spots, he may not need to leave the club to reach this higher level, and it would appear that it is his ambition to bring his team along with him.

With the teams that have been linked, offers may come in that are too good to refuse, especially if Leeds don't achieve promotion back to the Premier League this time round, but the club look in the best possible shape to keep hold of him.

It is a wholly positive picture, but fans at Elland Road will need to get used to their young talent being the subject of strong interest throughout this summer and potentially beyond.