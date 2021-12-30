Tottenham, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham weighing up transfer bid for Championship star

Premier League quartet Newcastle United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all monitoring shot-stopper Sam Johnstone’s situation at The Hawthorns ahead of a potential move, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of widespread interest from the top flight since the beginning of the summer, initially being linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham, with the Hammers the only side to launch a formal bid for his services during the previous window.

Their £6m offer in mid-July was rejected by officials in the West Midlands – and with this – he remained with the second-tier side in their quest to get back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

However, interest in the England international has failed to cease since then, with the Saints, the Magpies and Spurs all being linked with him in recent months after impressing England coaches during the summer and had previously established himself as Jordan Pickford’s understudy for Gareth Southgate’s men.

As per talkSPORT journalist Crook, all four sides have retained their interest in the 28-year-old with his contract at Albion due to expire in the summer, with no option in his current contract to extend his stay at the club.

However, it remains to be seen whether David Moyes’ and Antonio Conte’s men will follow up their interest with a firm offer, with the former deciding to favour a move for Alphonse Areola in the summer and the latter wanting to keep veteran Hugo Lloris in North London.

Johnstone has started in all but one of the Baggies’ 24 league matches this term, playing a big part in helping the promotion competitors register the best defensive record in the Championship so far during the 2021/22 campaign as they have conceded just 18 times.

The Verdict:

Johnstone would be a good signing for all four and has shown he can play in front of the biggest crowds under pressure, both in the top tier of English football last season as he shone and at an international level.

Working under a new manager in Valerien Ismael with a different approach, he has only got better and added to his game, making him a real asset for the side that wins his signature.

Whether he leaves in the winter or summer remains to be seen, but it would be worth Newcastle submitting an offer for his services with their new-found wealth to bring in a shot-stopper of his calibre, potentially taking the number one spot from Martin Dubravka.

If they can negotiate a cut-price deal, something that’s entirely possible with the Baggies wanting to fund the signing of Daryl Dike and his contract expiring in a matter of months, that would be a coup for Eddie Howe’s men.

With the 2022 World Cup taking place in the winter though, and a Premier League move potentially bolstering his chances of being on the plane to Qatar, the goalkeeper will have the remainder of the season to weigh up his future so there’s no pressure on him to leave straight away.