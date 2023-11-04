Highlights Jack Clarke's move to Sunderland on a permanent basis could potentially be regretted by Tottenham, as his value has doubled since joining the Black Cats.

Clarke's contributions of 18 goals and 12 assists for Sunderland in the Championship have made him an integral part of their promotion push.

If Sunderland hold onto Clarke and gain promotion, his value could double again, leaving Tottenham in a potential situation of trying to re-sign him at a much higher fee.

Jack Clarke could be the subject of one of January’s most intense transfer sagas in the Championship.

The forward was already linked with a move away from Sunderland last summer, with the Black Cats reportedly rejecting an offer in excess of £10 million from Premier League side Burnley.

The 22-year-old signed for the Wearside outfit in the January 2022 window, initially arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

This was a fourth loan stint during his time with Spurs, having also gone back to Leeds United, as well as spending time with QPR and Stoke City.

Sunderland made it a permanent deal that summer following their promotion from League One to the Championship under Alex Neil.

Clarke contributed one goal and two assists from 17 appearances as the club finished fifth in the third division table.

How important is Jack Clarke to Sunderland?

But Tottenham may yet live to regret the decision to sell Clarke to the Black Cats on a permanent basis, as he has gone from strength to strength since then.

The player Spurs once signed for a reported £10 million fee from Leeds is now worth up to double that figure following his performances over the last 12 months for Sunderland.

He has contributed 18 goals and 12 assists in the Championship for the Wearside outfit since joining on a permanent basis.

Sunderland supporters will be hoping he stays on beyond the January transfer window, as he could be key to their promotion push this season.

Regardless of whether the club does gain its place back in the top flight, a return to the division looks inevitable for the former Spurs attacker.

As Ange Postecoglou’s side defies expectations by leading the Premier League table, it’s impossible not to wonder what kind of role Clarke could be playing to help bolster their hopes of holding onto that spot.

It is a damning indictment of their pathway for young players that Clarke was signed with seemingly no plan for how to use or develop his obvious talent, with the 22-year-old featuring zero times in the Premier League during his time at White Hart Lane.

How much is Jack Clarke worth?

The player is now worth at least £20 million, and that could yet rise and rise if he can continue his recent rich vein of form.

If Sunderland resist temptation and hold onto him until the end of the season, and they go on to gain promotion, then that figure could even double again.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are quite reliant on the current form of James Maddison and Hueng-Min Son.

But Son’s own fitness will be called into question after he was so poor last year due to physicality issues.

If Clarke was still at the north London club, then he would no doubt be a capable deputy to ease the burden on the South Korean.

Spurs may even face the humiliating prospect of attempting to re-sign the player in the future for a significantly bigger fee than they sold him for.

Because, at his current rate of development, he will be a top flight star in no time.