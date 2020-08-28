Tottenham mulling over EFL star move

Tottenham are yet to make a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson with the Cherries reportedly holding out for a big fee, according to the Daily Star.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new striker to compete with Harry Kane – a problem that every manager has had to contend with thanks to the England man’s exceptional form in front of goal.

Finding a player willing to play second fiddle but also sharp enough to take chances when they do get an opportunity is a rate commodity, but it’s one Spurs are on the hunt for this summer.

And, according to the report, the Lilywhites are weighing up a move for Wilson this window, though they are yet to truly commit to an offer.

The Verdict

Bournemouth might well have been relegated from the Premier League last season but they are a club that is very well run indeed and they are not desperate for cash.

That, therefore, means they can hold out for decent-sized fees for their best players and it could be what puts the likes of Spurs off from making a move.

We’ll have to see what happens here, then, but there can be no doubt that Wilson is good enough to be back in the Premier League.