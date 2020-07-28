Tottenham mull over Championship trio’s interest in midfielder

Fulham are leading the race to sign Oliver Skipp from Tottenham, with the midfielder attracting interest from the likes of Reading FC and Nottingham Forest alongside Premier League duo Burnley and Southampton.

Skipp has 23 appearances under his belt in the Tottenham first-team, with Jose Mourinho clearly a fan. He’s reluctantly agreed to the midfielder’s departure ahead of 2020/21, with a host of clubs in the mix to sign him.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are leading the race to sign the midfielder, but Championship rivals Reading and Forest also hold an interest, alongside Premier League clubs.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Fulham players wear?

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Bryan wear for Fulham? 22 23 24 27

The report does state that Fulham’s attempt to sign Skipp could well depend on their promotion to the Premier League, with Scott Parker’s side looking to manoeuvre themselves through the play-offs, and Championship football likely to give Skipp a better chance of games – Spurs’ preference.

Last night, Fulham took a huge stride towards Wembley by beating Cardiff City 2-0, with Parker’s side looking to book a place at the national stadium when they host the reverse fixture on Thursday.

Whilst Fulham have been battling for promotion in the Championship, Skipp has made 11 appearances for Spurs this season.

Seven of those have come in the Premier League, whilst a further two have come in the Champions League.

The Verdict

Skipp is a real talent and you’ve only got to look at Mourinho’s reluctance to lose him to realise that.

He’d add a lot to Fulham’s midfield, but there’s added complication in terms of Spurs wanting Skipp to play regular Championship football.

Of course, Fulham want to be playing Premier League football and if that means missing out on Skipp, it’s probably something they will sacrifice.

In that eventuality, the door might be open for Reading or Nottingham Forest.

Thoughts? Let us know!